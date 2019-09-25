Family left 'devastated' after losing £3,000 Thomas Cook holiday amid company collapse handed lifeline from anonymous caller

The Woods family (pictured) lost their £3,000 Thomas Cook holiday but have since been offered a lifeline from an anonymous caller. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A family left "devastated" after losing their £3,000 Thomas Cook holiday have been told their break away is back on thanks to an anonymous caller.

Travel firm Thomas Cook is now in liquidation. Picture: Web/Archant Travel firm Thomas Cook is now in liquidation. Picture: Web/Archant

This week we reported that the Woods family from Wisbech had lost out on their Spanish holiday following the collapse of travel operator Thomas Cook.

Annie Woods and her husband had saved up the cash to take their five children away to Majorca and were set to fly this Sunday (September 29).

They received the nightmare phone call on Monday (September 23) from Wisbech-based Holiday With Us who told them they would be going no where.

She told this newspaper this morning (September 25) that an anonymous caller had saved the day and that the family were still going to board a flight at the weekend.

Thomas Cook ceased trading in the early hours of this morning. Picture: PA Thomas Cook ceased trading in the early hours of this morning. Picture: PA

She said: "I would like to let you know that this morning I'd received a number of messages offering to help our family with the holiday.

"I can confirm we will be flying away Sunday now with the children. This was from an anonymous [person] and we are very grateful for all the support we received."

Earlier this week, one of the family's friends, Natalie-Jane Plume, launched an online appeal to raise enough money to send the family back on another holiday.

The GoFundMe page generated just £27 and failed to reach the £3,000 targed set by Ms Plume in order for the family to have another break.

Annie is well known in the Fens for her regular charity fundraisers, from Bingo nights to tombolas, Annie is always looking for a way to raise charity cash.

The couple had been told that they could be waiting up to 28 days to receive a full refund and were desperately looking for somewhere else to take their children.

Annie said she had to tell her children, aged between 13 and 3, that the aeroplane has broken and that's why the family can't fly to Spain.

Annie, who was nominated for KLFM's Local Hero Award, added: "We know that it is no ones fault but I just feel so sorry for my children.

"I have had to tell the younger ones that the plane is broken.

"I am very grateful that Natalie has set up the fundraiser, we are not the only family and I wasn't expecting it al all so thank you."

Natalie said: "I am absolutely gutted for Annie and her family to be able to have such an amazing holiday ripped away at the last point leaving them unable to go on Sunday.

"I wanted to try and help them get away somewhere even if it's not their holiday abroad, but somewhere to make memories."