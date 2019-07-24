Advanced search

Holiday Egyptian fun at Wisbech and Fenland Museum

24 July, 2019 - 16:35
Holiday Egyptian fun at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. One of the souvenirs brought back from Victorian travels in Egypt that features in the exhibition – a photograph of the Sphinx at Giza. Picture: MUSEUM

Holiday Egyptian fun at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. One of the souvenirs brought back from Victorian travels in Egypt that features in the exhibition - a photograph of the Sphinx at Giza. Picture: MUSEUM

A mummified sacred cat, ancient burial jars and mummy masks all form part of an exciting set of school holiday activities in Wisbech.

The town's museum launched its summer exhibition The Egyptians yesterday (July 23).

The Victorian gentlemen who clubbed together to get the museum purpose-built in the 1840s were great travellers and a set of photographs showing early British tourists to Egypt are at the heart of its summer show.

Adults and children alike can browse the galleries and find a mummified sacred cat and human hand, fragments of ancient painted coffin panels and burial jars used to store entrails. Entry to the Museum is free.

For all those who enjoy doing more than just look, there's an amazing opportunity to don a virtual reality mask and step back into the Egypt of the Pharoahs.

Visitors can experience their tombs every Thursday and Friday from August 8 to 23. Each session will cost £3.50.

Children aged four to 11 can drop in with their family between 11am and 3pm on three special arts activities days.

On July 31 and August 28 Rachel Simmonds, who runs the museum's popular Hey Clay workshops, will help make a clay scarab and a clay burial jar.

On August 15 the museum's own model-maker Fred White will also lead them in making their own mummy mask.

