Advanced search

Company boss says HMO will offer health and welfare lifeline for the homeless

PUBLISHED: 16:08 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 02 November 2020

4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE

4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

Entrepreneur Gary Haime says his plan to convert his former town centre offices into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) is not simply for commercial gain.

4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Drawings show proposed layout once converted to HMO. Picture; FDC Planning4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Drawings show proposed layout once converted to HMO. Picture; FDC Planning

“I would like to pay for therapy / counsellor support out of my commercial returns to help give our tenants the help that they need,” he told Fenland planners.

If approved the empty offices will be converted to accommodate 10 bedrooms for up to 13 people.

“People need accommodation, a fixed address to give stability and more practically to facilitate employment,” he said.

“I understand the stigma and concerns attached with HMOs and the key is management; this will be an absolute for the project.”

He said: “At this early stage we are yet to work out the ‘nuts and bolts’ but rest assured the management will ensure that the area is protected from loitering and anti-social behaviour surrounding our building.”

Mr Haime has been in talks with the council about his former office at Bridge Street following his company’s move to the one-time NatWest building at Exchange Lane.

You may also want to watch:

“After many considerations of what to do with the building we have decided that we would like to move forward with an HMO application,” he said.

“I would like to stress that my motives are not solely for commercial gain.

“I have numerous businesses within the town and have lived within the town for 30 years.

“I also am passionate about mental health and second chances! The reality is that there is an absolute need for affordable accommodation throughout the country; and specifically our town.”

He said he had held brief discussions with Simon Crowson of 50 Backpacks “and we may have some kind of ‘marriage’ here to achieve our goals”.

2gether Insurance which used to be located at 4, Bridge Street is now based in Exchange Square, Wisbech

A planning statement from Inspire Architectural, Mr Haime’s agent, says: “Although some small remedial works may need to be carried out as part of the refurbishment, there will be no material changes to the external appearance of the property.”

It explans partitions will be built inside the property and the building’s original features “will be protected, enhanced and in some cases restored”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Company boss says HMO will offer health and welfare lifeline for the homeless

4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE

£10,000 drugs find during police ‘home visit’

Police who arrested a man in Wisbech later found a £10,000 cannabis factory at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Shop Local: Tracy Young’s dream has now become a reality

Shop Local feature. Tracy Young (L) has taken over the cafe in Etcetera and Kerry Elkins (R) is the new postmistress. Pictures: Ian Carter

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Company boss says HMO will offer health and welfare lifeline for the homeless

4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE

£10,000 drugs find during police ‘home visit’

Police who arrested a man in Wisbech later found a £10,000 cannabis factory at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Shop Local: Tracy Young’s dream has now become a reality

Shop Local feature. Tracy Young (L) has taken over the cafe in Etcetera and Kerry Elkins (R) is the new postmistress. Pictures: Ian Carter

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Company boss says HMO will offer health and welfare lifeline for the homeless

4 Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture; GOOGLE

£10,000 drugs find during police ‘home visit’

Police who arrested a man in Wisbech later found a £10,000 cannabis factory at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Council agrees who will project manage shops and flats for historic high street

From left: Taleyna Fletcher, FDC’s Wisbech Townscape Heritage Officer; Jeremy Ault, of Pick Everard; Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Mobility and Heritage; and Justin Wingfield, FDC’s Head of Economic Growth and Assets.

Council’s public health team launch online survey to uncover impact of Covid-19 pandemic

Cambridgeshire County Council has launched a survey in a bid to discover the impact on public health amid the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: PA/PA Images/File