Advanced search

HMO plans for former insurance office opposite Clarkson Memorial

PUBLISHED: 10:58 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 27 October 2020

An office in Wisbech town centre could be turned into an HMO if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Picture: Google Street View

An office in Wisbech town centre could be turned into an HMO if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A former insurance office opposite the Clarkson Memorial in Wisbech could become an HMO, if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners.

An office in Wisbech town centre could be turned into an HMO if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Picture: Google Street ViewAn office in Wisbech town centre could be turned into an HMO if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Picture: Google Street View

Change of use plans have been submitted for a former insurance office in Bridge Street to become housing for multiple occupants (HMO).

The applicant is proposing 10 bedrooms will be created for up to 13 people.

A planning statement from Inspire Architectural, the applicant’s agent, says: “Although some small remedial works may need to be carried out as part of the refurbishment, there will be no material changes to the external appearance of the property.”

It goes on to explain partitions will be built inside the property and the building’s original features “will be protected, enhanced and in some cases restored as part of the refurbishment”.

The Clarkson Memorial in Wisbech town centre. Pictures: Ian CarterThe Clarkson Memorial in Wisbech town centre. Pictures: Ian Carter

A bank safe and original fire places are listed as some of the features still inside the property.

Existing rooms and the current layout are designed for office use.

The agent’s statement notes the proposed site for the HMO at 4, Bridge Street is located within the town’s conservation area.

The former Post Office building and Fenland At Your Service shop at 1-3 Bridge Street and the Clarkson Memorial are Grade-II listed.

The agent reiterates: “As previously stated, there are no external changes to the appearance of the building and is so deemed that there is no impact upon the neighbouring buildings and overall conservation area.”

As the proposal is for a town centre location, no parking is outlined for the property.

The applicant is listed as Mr Haime on the application and the plans were validated by Fenland District Council earlier this month on October 19.

2gether Insurance which used to be located at 4, Bridge Street is now based in Exchange Square, Wisbech.

Tomorrow (October 28), the council’s planning committee will determine whether another HMO should be given the go-ahead at 2, Museum Square opposite the Wisbech and Fenland Museum.

It is being proposed the former office is converted into a seven-bedroom house which will accommodate up to nine people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fenland triplets receive national honour for fundraising efforts

Triplets from Walpole Highway have each received a 'British Citizen Youth Award' for their NSPCC fundraising efforts. Pictures: Zagorski-Shah family

History at Wisbech and Fenland Museum featured in Samuel L. Jackson BBC documentary

Wisbech and Fenland Museum was featured in the final part of Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson�s BBC documentary Enslaved. Picture: BBC/BBC iPlayer

LETTER: Petition calls on council to provide free school meals during half term

James Bull (Labour) has launched a petition calling on Cambridgeshire County Council to provide free school meals over the school holidays.

HMO plans for former insurance office opposite Clarkson Memorial

An office in Wisbech town centre could be turned into an HMO if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Picture: Google Street View

Shop Local: Support those serving the community new Wisbech postmistress urges

Shop Local feature - Kerry Elkins, the new postmistress at Etcetera. Pictures: Ian Carter