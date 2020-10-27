HMO plans for former insurance office opposite Clarkson Memorial

An office in Wisbech town centre could be turned into an HMO if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A former insurance office opposite the Clarkson Memorial in Wisbech could become an HMO, if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An office in Wisbech town centre could be turned into an HMO if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Picture: Google Street View An office in Wisbech town centre could be turned into an HMO if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Picture: Google Street View

Change of use plans have been submitted for a former insurance office in Bridge Street to become housing for multiple occupants (HMO).

The applicant is proposing 10 bedrooms will be created for up to 13 people.

A planning statement from Inspire Architectural, the applicant’s agent, says: “Although some small remedial works may need to be carried out as part of the refurbishment, there will be no material changes to the external appearance of the property.”

It goes on to explain partitions will be built inside the property and the building’s original features “will be protected, enhanced and in some cases restored as part of the refurbishment”.

The Clarkson Memorial in Wisbech town centre. Pictures: Ian Carter The Clarkson Memorial in Wisbech town centre. Pictures: Ian Carter

A bank safe and original fire places are listed as some of the features still inside the property.

Existing rooms and the current layout are designed for office use.

The agent’s statement notes the proposed site for the HMO at 4, Bridge Street is located within the town’s conservation area.

The former Post Office building and Fenland At Your Service shop at 1-3 Bridge Street and the Clarkson Memorial are Grade-II listed.

The agent reiterates: “As previously stated, there are no external changes to the appearance of the building and is so deemed that there is no impact upon the neighbouring buildings and overall conservation area.”

As the proposal is for a town centre location, no parking is outlined for the property.

The applicant is listed as Mr Haime on the application and the plans were validated by Fenland District Council earlier this month on October 19.

2gether Insurance which used to be located at 4, Bridge Street is now based in Exchange Square, Wisbech.

Tomorrow (October 28), the council’s planning committee will determine whether another HMO should be given the go-ahead at 2, Museum Square opposite the Wisbech and Fenland Museum.

It is being proposed the former office is converted into a seven-bedroom house which will accommodate up to nine people.