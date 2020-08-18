Advanced search

HMO plans for listed building opposite Wisbech Museum

PUBLISHED: 14:48 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 18 August 2020

Plans have been submitted to convert a listed building in Museum Square, Wisbech, into a 7-bed house in multiple occupation.

Plans have been submitted to convert a listed building in Museum Square, Wisbech, into a 7-bed house in multiple occupation. Pictures: GoogleStreetView

A listed building opposite the Wisbech and Fenland Museum could be converted into a house with multiple occupants if given the go-ahead by planners.

Plans have been submitted to Fenland District Council to transform an empty property in Museum Square into a seven-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO).

If successful, it could accommodate up to nine people.

The design and access statement supporting the application explains the Grade-II listed property has undergone various changes of use since its listing in the 1950s.

More recently, it was used as offices and already has planning permission to become a home.

The statement said: “The site is within the town centre and conservation area, and is located in an area which is a mixture of residential properties, local services, professional and retail uses, with residential properties on either side which are both also Grade-II listed.”

It goes on to explain that on the National Heritage List for England, the property is described as an 18th century terrace house. There are three storeys and a basement.

Layout plans for the basement feature a communal sitting room, laundry area, WC and a bedroom.

The upper ground floor includes a shared kitchen, a shower room and one bedroom.

There will be two bedrooms and another shower room on the first floor and three more bedrooms on the third floor,

Developers say feedback from the council’s conservation officer has already been incorporated into the proposals.

The building’s structure is said to be in good condition, and existing services and drainage will be used “where possible”.

The statement says: “Externally the only visible features will be a new soil and vent pipe required for the drainage from the upper ground floor kitchen, and vent grills required for the new ventilation fans in the new kitchen and WC at lower ground floor level.”

Various alternations are being proposed to the interior which largely involve removing later edition walls to recreate the original building layout. New walls will also be constructed.

“These alterations should not have a significant effect on the structure,” the statement added.

The applicant is Mr J Baldwin of Romford, Essex.

