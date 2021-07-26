Published: 12:43 PM July 26, 2021

Plans have been submitted to Fenland District Council to convert the Six Ringers Inn, in Leverington, into an HMO. - Credit: William H Brown

A village pub which has been on the market for almost five years years could be converted into an HMO for up to 14 people.

The owner of the Six Ringers Inn, in Leverington, has been unable to find a buyer for the property which has been on the market since 2016 when the landlord retired due to ill health.

Last year, Fenland planners granted permission for the building to be converted into a four-bedroom home as there had been no commercial interest in its existing use as a pub.

It went back on the market with the planning permission included for £220,000 – but the William H Brown website lists the property as being unsold at auction in November.

Inside the Six Ringers pub when it was up for auction in November with permission to be converted into a home. - Credit: William H Brown

Now the pub, in Gorefield Road, is back in front of planners at Fenland District Council with proposals to convert it into an HMO with seven en-suite bedrooms.

Four of the bedrooms are on the ground floor with communal facilities; three more bedrooms are on the first floor. The plans also involve demolishing an existing garage at the property.

A design and access statement prepared by Swann Edwards Architects said: “There are to be internal alterations along with minor external changes.

“Internal alterations include partition walls to allow for the creation of individual bedrooms. En-suites are proposed to serve each bedroom.

“Kitchen and communal areas have been provided in accordance with the Fenland District Council guidelines for an HMO.

“Minor external alterations to existing openings will be required to provide natural light to all habitable rooms.”

The existing access to the site will be retained and the “outdoor space will be appropriately landscaped to add quality to the area and provide amenity space”.

The design and access statement added: “The site is only a couple of miles from Wisbech’s central commercial areas which provide employment, shops, restaurants, healthcare and the major bus exchange area.

“Future occupants will easily be able to access these services by foot. The proposal will therefore support the local economy in a sustainable manner.”

The latest application was validated by Fenland District Council on July 20. The applicant is Mrs V Loates, of Leverington.