Talk on two historic air crashes to take place at archaeological society

10 January, 2020 - 12:40
Talk on two historic air crashes to take place at archaeological society. The Mark1A Spitfire was on a routine training flight when it dived into Holme Lode in the Great Fen on 22 November 1940. It was flown by pilot officer Harold Penketh. Picture: AVIVA GROUP ARCHIVE

The excavation of two historic air crashes will be the first talk at Fenland Archaeological Society this month.

Speaker Anthony Haskins is a project officer at Oxford Archaeology East and has a BSc in archaeology and an MSc in zooarchaeology with research interests in aviation archaeology and the mesolithic.

During ten years with OAE he has excavated three separate aircraft: the Holme Fen Spitfire, the Kettering Halifax and P51-D Mustang 'Ellie May', which crashed at RAF Station Rackheath, Norfolk.

The talk and will cover the excavation of the Holme Fen Mark1A Spitfire X4593, with a brief discussion of the 'Ellie May' at Rackheath.

The Mark1A Spitfire was on a routine training flight when it dived into Holme Lode in the Great Fen on November 22 1940.

It was flown by pilot officer Harold Penketh of 266 Squadron. A permanent memorial to Harold Penketh was recently unveiled in a dedication service near to the crash site.

The talk will take place on Wednesday January 22 at 7.30pm at Mendi's Restaurant in Market Place in Wisbech.

Booking is essential at info@fenarch.org.uk or text full name and number of seats to 07765 172450.

Admission is £3 for non-members.

