Historical lecture on poor laws, welfare and the workhouse in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:47 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 27 February 2019

Wisbech Society presents Welfare, The Poor Laws and The Workhouse in Wisbech, the final event in its winter lecture programme. Picture: SOCIETY

A lecture by a retired doctor on the poor laws and the workhouse in Wisbech will be held at in March.

Wisbech Society presents ‘Welfare, The Poor Laws and The Workhouse in Wisbech’, the final event in its winter lecture programme.

It will be hosted by society trustee and retired local GP Dr Eric Somerville, at the Dwight Centre, Wisbech Grammar School on Monday, March 11.

After detailing its historic background, Dr Somerville will outline the provision made for poor people locally, from medieval times up to the introduction of the welfare state.

Associated facilities included poor houses, almshouses and two workhouses, as well as relief for paupers in their own homes.

In this offering, Wisbech was regarded a ‘model town’ and noted for its generosity towards the less fortunate.

The lecture also serves as an introduction to Wisbech Society’s first 2019 summer outing, which visits the Southwell Workhouse in Nottinghamshire, on May 8.

The doors open at the Dwight Centre, Wisbech Grammar School at 7.15pm on March 11 for a 7.30pm start.

Admission is free for society members. For non-members there is an admission cost of £3, while under 18s are invited to come along for free.

For further information visit www.wisbech-society.co.uk

