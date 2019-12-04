Historic Ely House in Wisbech set to go under the hammer for £130,000

Ely House in Wisbech set to go under the hammer for £130,000. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP Archant

An historic house in Wisbech plagued by crime is set to go under the hammer for a guide price of £130,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely House in Lynn Road has is being sold at the request of the asset managers having been repossessed from its owners.

The Grade-II listed building has been subject to squatters, flytipping and fires over the past year.

A closure order was eventually served on the property in August - which was extended to the New Year.

But local estate agents William H Brown are currently conducting viewings ahead of the auction by Barnard Marcus, in London, on December 16.

On the auction website it states: "We were unable to inspect the property at the time of print.

"It is understood that the property comprises of six bedroom accommodation.

"Purchasers are deemed to rely upon their own enquiries and inspections as to the internal layout of the property."

It is due to go to auction with Barnard Marcus, Hammersmith Auctioneers at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the sale can contact the auctioneers on 0208 741 8088.

You may also want to watch: