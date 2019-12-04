Advanced search

Historic Ely House in Wisbech set to go under the hammer for £130,000

04 December, 2019 - 12:45
Ely House in Wisbech set to go under the hammer for £130,000. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Ely House in Wisbech set to go under the hammer for £130,000. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Archant

An historic house in Wisbech plagued by crime is set to go under the hammer for a guide price of £130,000.

Ely House in Lynn Road has is being sold at the request of the asset managers having been repossessed from its owners.

The Grade-II listed building has been subject to squatters, flytipping and fires over the past year.

A closure order was eventually served on the property in August - which was extended to the New Year.

But local estate agents William H Brown are currently conducting viewings ahead of the auction by Barnard Marcus, in London, on December 16.

On the auction website it states: "We were unable to inspect the property at the time of print.

"It is understood that the property comprises of six bedroom accommodation.

"Purchasers are deemed to rely upon their own enquiries and inspections as to the internal layout of the property."

It is due to go to auction with Barnard Marcus, Hammersmith Auctioneers at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the sale can contact the auctioneers on 0208 741 8088.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech praised by Ofsted for being ‘at the heart of its community’

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech praised by Ofsted for being ‘at the heart of its community’. Picture: Brooke Weston Trust

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech praised by Ofsted for being ‘at the heart of its community’

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech praised by Ofsted for being ‘at the heart of its community’. Picture: Brooke Weston Trust

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Historic Ely House in Wisbech set to go under the hammer for £130,000

Ely House in Wisbech set to go under the hammer for £130,000. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

REVIEW: Full of witty one-liners and hilarious characters, Cinderella is the Cambridge Arts Theatre’s best Christmas pantomime yet

Cinderella is the Cambridge Arts Theatre's Christmas pantomime for 2019. Wayne Sleep and Matt Crosby on stage. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH

Living Sport Awards 2019: Winners crowned at glitzy Burgess Hall ceremony in St Ives

The winners were crowned at the Living Sport Awards on Thursday, November 28 at Burgess Hall in St Ives. Picture: Supplied/Living Sport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists