Thomas Clarkson Academy's road to success

Thomas Clarkson Academy is "unrecognisable" after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history.

Thomas Clarkson Academy has undergone a "massive transformation" to become a good state school for the first time.

Here are some of the highlights over the past year of its road to success.

- GCSE results improved again in 2019, with more than 88 per cent of students achieved a 9-5 grade in subjects.

- Talented arts teacher John Birch created a Minecraft version of the school to transport students to virtual lessons, which was premiered in at the Luxe Cinema last March.

- Humanities teacher Cathy Abrahams achieved 100 per cent pass rate for her students, leading her to be promoted to a specialist leader of education under a government initiative.

- Staff and students took part in a Race for Life charity run in the summer to raise hundreds in memory of former DT technician Louise Malkin.

- Four students were praised by police for helping them find a missing vulnerable man in November.

The school was converted to academy status in June 2012 and was renamed after the Wisbech-born campaigner against slavery.

It was originally known as the Queen's in the 1970s.