HIGHLIGHTS: Thomas Clarkson Academy's road to success

PUBLISHED: 16:02 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 13 February 2020

Thomas Clarkson Academy is “unrecognisable” after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

Thomas Clarkson Academy is "unrecognisable" after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

Thomas Clarkson Academy has undergone a "massive transformation" to become a good state school for the first time.

Here are some of the highlights over the past year of its road to success.

- GCSE results improved again in 2019, with more than 88 per cent of students achieved a 9-5 grade in subjects.

- Talented arts teacher John Birch created a Minecraft version of the school to transport students to virtual lessons, which was premiered in at the Luxe Cinema last March.

- Humanities teacher Cathy Abrahams achieved 100 per cent pass rate for her students, leading her to be promoted to a specialist leader of education under a government initiative.

- Staff and students took part in a Race for Life charity run in the summer to raise hundreds in memory of former DT technician Louise Malkin.

- Four students were praised by police for helping them find a missing vulnerable man in November.

MORE: Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech gets 'good' Ofsted rating for the first time in history

The school was converted to academy status in June 2012 and was renamed after the Wisbech-born campaigner against slavery.

It was originally known as the Queen's in the 1970s.

