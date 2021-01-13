Published: 11:55 AM January 13, 2021

Workers are gearing up to start at 11 to 12 High Street in Wisbech. - Credit: Fenland Distict Council

Work on new shops and flats in Wisbech High Street as part of a National Lottery regeneration project is set to go ahead soon.

Developers are preparing to begin work at 11 to 12 High Street following the completion of structural demolition works last month.

It is the latest regeneration scheme to be facilitated through the Wisbech High Street Project, which is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Townscape Heritage scheme.

Recently, grants have been agreed for improvements at 18 High Street and significant repairs and residential conversion works 13-17 High Street, which is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Plans are also being drawn up for a major redevelopment at ‘The Gap’ at 24 High Street following the appointment of a project manager last month.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for social mobility and heritage, said: “It’s great news that yet another major redevelopment is ready to begin on Wisbech High Street.

“There has been a lot of work on the Wisbech High Street Project, much of it behind the scenes, but I’m delighted significant progress is being made that will soon deliver real, tangible benefits for the High Street and the local community.”

The council purchased 11-12 High Street from its previous owner in 2018 in order to save it from further dilapidation and bring it back into use as part of the regeneration project.

Emergency demolition works had to be carried out in July and September last year to make the buildings structurally safe, and full demolition works commenced in July this year after conservationists agreed that it was beyond the point of worthwhile repair.

Humphrey Demolition completed the works in December, and the site has now been cleared ready for the redevelopment to get underway.

Planning consent has been granted for residential flats and ground floor retail units, and an application to fund the redevelopment through the Wisbech High Street Project will be made to The National Lottery Heritage Fund in due course.

For updates on this scheme and others, visit the Wisbech High Street Project website at: www.highstreetwisbech.org.uk or follow the project on Facebook and Twitter.