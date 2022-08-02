News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hickathrift House has raised over £1,900 for their residents

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:39 PM August 2, 2022
Residents Betty and Brenda saying thank you to those who attended the bingo night and helped raise the money

It was ‘eyes up’ as well as ‘eyes down’ for residents of a care home who will benefit by over £1,900 from a bingo night.  

The surprisingly generous sum was raised to support residents at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James. 

It will be used as part of a ‘life enrichment programme’. 

The programme provides for residents' outings, entertainment and special events. 

It also includes the ‘post a wish’ initiative which allows residents to write down a wish they’d like to enjoy. 

General manager, Paula Colman saying thank you to those who attended the bingo night and helped raise the money

In the past these have included listening to a harpist for the afternoon and a day trip to Hunstanton.    

The care home held the bingo night at Emneth Central Hall with hundreds in attendance.   

The prizes were donations provided by the residents of the home, their families and staff from Hickathrift House alongside local businesses including Able Taxis, Alive West Norfolk Corn Exchange and KJ Entertainments.   

Local entertainment company, KJ Entertainments, donated their services by hosting the evening. 

Staff from Hickathrift House Care Home attended to assist the running of the evening.   

A KJ Entertainment employee donating his time to host the bingo night

Carers Julie, Marie and Peggy volunteered to set up the evening and act as front-of-house hosts. 

Head chef, Nigel, made baps and teas and the head of community, Donna, helped residents attend the event.     

One resident, Betty, said: “What a marvellous night.   

“It was ever so lovely to see so many people come to the bingo and I know we all had a wonderful time meeting people, playing bingo and laughing away at the entertainment.”   

Activities lead, Kat Colangelo, said: “Taking part in the bingo fundraiser has been a huge amount of fun. 

“Everyone at the home and community has been behind us all the way.   

“It’s for such an important cause, helping to make magical moments for every resident.   

The community came out in force to join in the fundraising for Hickathrift House residents

“I’m delighted to be able to do my bit to raise funds for the residents.”   

General manager, Paula Colman, said: “This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the local community, local businesses and the team at Hickathrift House.   

“Thank you all ever so much for getting involved.   

“I’d also like to thank all the residents and their families for their ongoing support with raffle tickets and donations.”

