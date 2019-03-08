Bingo night raises £922.50 for new interactive sensory table at care home

Staff at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, run by Barchester Healthcare, raised £922.50 for a new interactive sensory table. Marion Phillips presents the cheque to Ceri Mills, general manager and Paula Colman, deputy manager. Archant

Staff at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James raised £922.50 towards an interactive sensory table by holding a bingo night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James raised £922.50 towards an interactive sensory table by holding a bingo night. Picture: LAURA ARCHER. Staff at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James raised £922.50 towards an interactive sensory table by holding a bingo night. Picture: LAURA ARCHER.

The fundraiser at Tilney St Lawrence Village Hall was hosted by carers from the home, Julie Price and Lisa Tibbs.

They also had the help of Marion Phillips, who wanted the residents at the home to have the dementia-friendly equipment.

Laura Archer, administrator at Barchester Healthcare – which runs the care home – said: “The OMI interactive sensory table is a specialist system that responds to gesture and movement creating dynamic images on any surface.

“These can motivate and inspire with engaging content. It can stimulate language, physical and mental development and encourages active participation.”

Marion Phillips presented the cheque for £922.50 to Ceri Mills, general manager and Paula Colman, deputy manager.