Tower tours and bell ringing at Wisbech church heritage day

PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 18 September 2019

It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER

It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER

It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view as well as discover more about the town's historic church.

It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER

St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, held its tower open day last Saturday (September 14) as part of Heritage Open Days.

Those that were brave enough to climb the 68 steps to the belfry were rewarded with sunny views across Wisbech.

Visitors were keen to discover more about the Norman church building and its 900 years of history.

The bellringers were also available to welcome residents and give children the chance at ringng the bells and discover more about the art of campanology.

It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER

Guided Tours of the church took place from 10am to 2pm.

Heritage Open Days is England's largest festival of history and culture, bringing together more than 2,000 organisations, 5,000 events and 40,000 volunteers.

Every year in September, places across the country throw open their doors to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER

It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER It was a chance to see Wisbech from a different view at St Peter & St Paul, in Love Lane, at their heritage open event. Picture: IAN CARTER

