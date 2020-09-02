Advanced search

Heritage Open Days in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 17:01 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 02 September 2020

Wisbech Museum will open on September 12 until 1pm for the Heritage Open Days festival.

From appreciating the heritage of Wisbech from home to visiting an unchanged Puritan chapel - various activities are taking place for this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Celebrate Wisbech’s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied Celebrate Wisbech’s heritage with online photography exhibition. Picture: Supplied

While many tours and visits to locations need to be booked in advance, online events and exhibitions have been organised for those who would rather stay indoors.

Guyhirn Chapel, in High Road, Wisbech will be open every day from September 11 to September 20 between 10am and 4pm. No advance booking is needed for this location.

This simple Chapel of Ease was designed in 1660 for Puritan worship and has remained unaltered since Oliver Cromwell’s Commonweath ended and the monarchy was restored.

Austere in appearance, it is built from brick and stone, has plain glass windows and still has the original narrow pews that were deliberately unsuitable for kneeling.

Wisbech Museum will open on September 12 for Heritage Open Days. Pre-booking is required.Wisbech Museum will open on September 12 for Heritage Open Days. Pre-booking is required.

The church is supported and cared for by The Churches Conservation Trust.

During the same time period, an online exhibition of unseen photographs discovered in Fenland District Council’s engineering department archives will also be available.

The images of Wisbech from the 1940s to 1960s will be shown at this website and also displayed in the window of 9-10 High Street.

Those keen to try something a bit different, an online tour of the town in Minecraft is also taking place.

Advance booking is needed and email minecrafttour@wisbechprojects.org.uk for more information.

On September 12, Wisbech and Fenland Museum is opening especially for the Heritage Open Days until 1pm.

It has been closed to general visitors throughout the coronavirus pandemic so advance booking is required for this opportunity.

The next day (September 13), the Wisbech General Cemetery and Old Chapel in North End will be open between 10am and 4pm.

Friends of the General Cemetery are also running pre-booked walks of the three-acre cemetery at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm and 3pm.

Pre-book by contacting Sue Beel at 01945 584319.

Visit the Heritage Open Days website for more information.

