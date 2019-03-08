Woman who beat cancer raises over £2,000 for hospital that treated her by cycling from Wisbech to King's Lynn .....on a Penny Farthing

Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield is pictured on board the Penny Farthing. Picture: QEH Archant

A Wisbech woman raised more than £2,000 by cycling 21 miles on board a Penny Farthing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield IS congratulated by one of her consultants Dr Nicola Ainsworth.. Picture: QEH Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield IS congratulated by one of her consultants Dr Nicola Ainsworth.. Picture: QEH

Determined Beverley Wakefield had only mastered the art of riding a Penny Farthing in May but she has now completed the route between Wisbech and King's Lynn in a total of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Beverley was joined by her daughter Laura on another Penny Farthing on the route which set off from Elgoods Brewery and finished at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in time for her final appointment after cancer treatment.

Along with receiving a lot of support on the day, Beverley has raised £2,450 for the hospital's chemotherapy room fund.

Speaking shortly after arriving at the hospital Beverley said: "It has been just amazing, I never dreamed I would get on a Penny Farthing and we have just done that.

Penny Farthing cycle challenge:Beverley Wakefield and daughter Laura are thanked by Deputy Chief Nurse Edmund Tabay for taking on the Penny Farthing challenge.Picture; QEH g. Picture: QEH Penny Farthing cycle challenge:Beverley Wakefield and daughter Laura are thanked by Deputy Chief Nurse Edmund Tabay for taking on the Penny Farthing challenge.Picture; QEH g. Picture: QEH

"I have kicked cancer to the kerb. There is no place for cancer in my life or anyone else's life.

"The response from the public has been fantastic. We have had people honk their horns and wave and take pictures.

You may also want to watch:

"I am really pleased with the time and so grateful that I have my health to do this. I have been told that if I have not had my scan as early as I did, I would not be here."

Beverley was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in June last year after she felt an odd sensation along her left side and went to the doctors.

During her treatment, which included radiotherapy and chemotherapy, Beverley set herself the goal of being able to ride the Penny Farthing, which is owned by her daughter.

On May 31 she had mastered the art of being able to climb on and off the bike, just a few weeks before she took on the challenge.

Beverley said: "It is very comfortable to ride. You have to have good leg muscles, which I didn't have before.

"We had a nice send off from Elgoods and we took the ride steady and it was really enjoyable.

"We would like to thank John's Hairdressers in Wiggenhall St Germans who made us a drink after being told we were coming over the bridge and for everyone's generosity, people have been amazing"