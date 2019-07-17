Nearly there! Volunteers needed to help finish off Victorian garden restoration project at Peckover House in Wisbech

A lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech � but they still need help. Picture: Peckover House / Archive Peckover House / Archive

Unearthed maps and old photographs have helped a team of gardeners recreate and restore a Victorian rockery at Peckover House in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech – but they still need help. Picture: Archive A lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech – but they still need help. Picture: Archive

The Peckover family, who lived in the North Brink townhouse for around 150 years, built the garden which is still recognisable today.

Old photos and maps helped the team of volunteers put together the rockery which was once laid on the site of the pool garden.

Jenny Windsor, senior gardener, said: "Using an 1887 Ordnance Survey map, we carefully laid out the rock garden in its old position and removed the turf.

You may also want to watch:

"The stones were then arranged to form a horseshoe shape, as in the original rockery.

"All of this meant a lot of heavy work for the team before we could move on to planting the area with Alpines."

A now fully restored rockery is the centre piece of the garden, but volunteers are still needed to help tidy up the historical restoration.

Ms Windsor added: "If anyone who enjoys gardening could spare a few voluntary hours a week, we would be very happy to hear from them."

Anyone wishing to volunteer should call Peckover House on: 01945 583463