Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nearly there! Volunteers needed to help finish off Victorian garden restoration project at Peckover House in Wisbech

17 July, 2019 - 11:43
A lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech � but they still need help. Picture: Peckover House / Archive

A lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech � but they still need help. Picture: Peckover House / Archive

Peckover House / Archive

Unearthed maps and old photographs have helped a team of gardeners recreate and restore a Victorian rockery at Peckover House in Wisbech.

A lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech – but they still need help. Picture: ArchiveA lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech – but they still need help. Picture: Archive

The Peckover family, who lived in the North Brink townhouse for around 150 years, built the garden which is still recognisable today.

Old photos and maps helped the team of volunteers put together the rockery which was once laid on the site of the pool garden.

Jenny Windsor, senior gardener, said: "Using an 1887 Ordnance Survey map, we carefully laid out the rock garden in its old position and removed the turf.

You may also want to watch:

"The stones were then arranged to form a horseshoe shape, as in the original rockery.

"All of this meant a lot of heavy work for the team before we could move on to planting the area with Alpines."

A now fully restored rockery is the centre piece of the garden, but volunteers are still needed to help tidy up the historical restoration.

Ms Windsor added: "If anyone who enjoys gardening could spare a few voluntary hours a week, we would be very happy to hear from them."

Anyone wishing to volunteer should call Peckover House on: 01945 583463

Most Read

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Latvian stabs friend to death following drunken argument in a Wisbech house of multiple occupany: a 17-year-old boy tried to stop it

Oleg Titovs who grabbed a knife from near a kitchen sink, approached his friend and stabbed him once in the chest. He has been jailed for murder. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Most Read

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Latvian stabs friend to death following drunken argument in a Wisbech house of multiple occupany: a 17-year-old boy tried to stop it

Oleg Titovs who grabbed a knife from near a kitchen sink, approached his friend and stabbed him once in the chest. He has been jailed for murder. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Nearly there! Volunteers needed to help finish off Victorian garden restoration project at Peckover House in Wisbech

A lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech � but they still need help. Picture: Peckover House / Archive

Midsommar is the festival of the summer - a horrific hit

Jack Reynor as Chrstian Hughes and Florence Pugh as Dani Ardor in Midsommar

Driver who killed cyclist in Cambridge is sentenced

A driver who killed a cyclist in Cambridge after failing to see him crossing the road has been sentenced. The 56-year-old turned right out of Sun Street onto Newmarket Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Give a used toy a new home this weekend as Prospects Trust Unwrapped hold Toy Story-themed tabletop sale at Lighthouse Centre

Eco-friendly farm shop Prospects Trust Unwrapped will be holding a used toy re-homing sale this weekend at the Lighthouse Centre in Ely. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Whittlesey, aged 54, jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children

Neil Owens of Whittlesey has been jailed for 16 months after he was found with extreme pornography and found guilty of making and distributing indecent images of children. Picture: Archant / PA Wire / FILE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists