Food parcels pledge for elderly and vulnerable as second lockdown begins
PUBLISHED: 13:39 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 04 November 2020
A homeless support group that provided over 4,000 parcels for the elderly and vulnerable during the first lockdown, will swing back into action from Monday.
50 Backpacks says that from Monday they will be up and running and distributing food parcels to the over 70s within a 10-mile radius of Wisbech.
Simon Crowson of 50 Backpacks said: “The parcels are only for people that have no family or support around them that could otherwise do their shopping.
“We will continue to help families in crisis and the homeless in our usual way and continuing with 1-1 support.”
He said his volunteer group will be setting up a dedicated phone line for anyone that is struggling with any issues and would like some guidance or support.
“We are also running a 30 mile in 30 days project to try and keep everyone active and raise some funds to help cover our costs,” he said.
“We get no income from our room rentals or cafe during lockdown.”
On the bright side, he said, “we had four weeks getting it sorted last time and for many much longer than that. “It won’t be bad for many this time round as there is less restrictions.”
