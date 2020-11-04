Advanced search

Food parcels pledge for elderly and vulnerable as second lockdown begins

PUBLISHED: 13:39 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 04 November 2020

50 Backpacks co-ordinator Simon Crowson with (left) early lockdown donations from Princes Food and (right) from st Peter's. Picture; 50 Backpacks

A homeless support group that provided over 4,000 parcels for the elderly and vulnerable during the first lockdown, will swing back into action from Monday.

Simon Crowson, again co-ordinating the work of 50 Backpacks ahead of second lockdown. Picture; 50 BackpacksSimon Crowson, again co-ordinating the work of 50 Backpacks ahead of second lockdown. Picture; 50 Backpacks

50 Backpacks says that from Monday they will be up and running and distributing food parcels to the over 70s within a 10-mile radius of Wisbech.

Simon Crowson of 50 Backpacks said: “The parcels are only for people that have no family or support around them that could otherwise do their shopping.

“We will continue to help families in crisis and the homeless in our usual way and continuing with 1-1 support.”

He said his volunteer group will be setting up a dedicated phone line for anyone that is struggling with any issues and would like some guidance or support.

Cereals for 50 Backpacks this week - from St Peter's. Picture; 50 Backpacks Cereals for 50 Backpacks this week - from St Peter's. Picture; 50 Backpacks

“We are also running a 30 mile in 30 days project to try and keep everyone active and raise some funds to help cover our costs,” he said.

“We get no income from our room rentals or cafe during lockdown.”

On the bright side, he said, “we had four weeks getting it sorted last time and for many much longer than that. “It won’t be bad for many this time round as there is less restrictions.”

Supplies this week from Princes Food for 50 Backpacks. Picture; 50 BackpacksSupplies this week from Princes Food for 50 Backpacks. Picture; 50 Backpacks

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

