Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 December 2018

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

A portable gas heater/ cooker has been bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech after money was raised by the Fenland branch of Unite Community Union.

The heater and a supply of gas canisters were delivered by branch chair Amy Broad to homeless couple Jenny and Joe.

“It’s shocking that in one of the world’s richest countries anyone should have to sleep rough,” said Amy.

“A home is a human right. In the Wisbech area at any one time there are around 50 people who will be suffering the cold and damp this Christmas and all over the country there are thousands more.

“While we’re in our safe, warm homes enjoying the holiday with family and friends spare a thought for them.

“Our union wanted to make life a bit more bearable for Jenny and Joe and their friends.”

Unite say they are calling on MPs and local councillors to “do their jobs” and “make it a priority in 2019 to house all these people in need”.

The group work on important issues for a fairer deal for people and hold regular local meetings and welcomes new members. Anyone can join.

For more information contact Steve at: steve.cawley@yahoo.co.uk

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

