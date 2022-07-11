Gallery

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO. She is seen with Mayor Cllr Susan Wallwork and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

A day treatment hospice centre – upgraded at a cost of £275,000 – has received a royal stamp of approval.

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO.

The Duchess met patients, staff, volunteers and dignitaries at the redeveloped centre on Monday (July 11, 2022).

The centre, run by Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (ARHC), has been upgraded as part of its commitment to ‘level up’ hospice services for people across the Fens.

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

HRH unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the beautiful new landscaped garden and upgraded Living Well facilities.

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

She was shown around by Arthur Rank Hospice Charity matron Michelle Knight, director of clinical care Sara Robins and Antoinette Jackson, chair of trustees.

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The duchess praised the dedicated team for their vision and passion to expand services and support more people in the area.

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Matron Michelle Knight thanked her amazing colleagues, volunteers and supporters who have worked tirelessly on the project since 2019.

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

She said: "The duchess was particularly delighted with our colourful new sensory garden, which was created by an army of volunteers.

“She recognised the huge difference it will make to patients, visitors and colleagues all year round."

The £275,000 project was largely funded by the Hudson Foundation, with additional support from the Friends of Wisbech Hospital, the Robert Hall Charity and the local community.

The garden project was led by dedicated volunteer Kim Flint.

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Antoinette Jackson said: "We believe everyone should have access to the care they need and our ambition is to continue to improve services for people in Wisbech and the Fens.

“Thank you to all our partners and supporters for making this happen."

Sara Robins added: “I am proud of the team and all they have achieved in recent years, during challenging times.





The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

“The improvements enhance the already outstanding care provided by the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre.”

An open day will be held on August 20 for local people.

The opening ceremony was also attended by HM Deputy-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Belinda Sutton, Cadet Warrant Officer (WO) Joseph Elliott, Chairman of Fenland District Council, Councillor Alex Miscandlon and the Mayor of Wisbech, Susan Wallwork.

The day centre is based at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech, supporting people living with a life-limiting illness, providing living well services, treatment and clinical days.

The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet





The Alan Hudson centre and garden at Wisbech was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester GCVO - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The centre has recently received an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission.



