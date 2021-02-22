Published: 12:01 AM February 22, 2021

Kidney patients are invited to take part in a clinical trial to find out if a tapeworm drug can protect them from Covid-19, and a Wisbech transplant recipient is backing the research.

The drug, called niclosamide, has shown promise in laboratory studies and scientists believe it could also prevent kidney patients from contracting Covid-19, over and above the vaccine.

Patients on dialysis, kidney transplant recipients and those who suffer an auto-immune condition affecting the kidneys are at serious risk of Covid-19.

Statistics show that one in five patients receiving dialysis treatment in hospital, or have had a kidney transplant, died within four weeks of testing positive for the virus.

Ben Baylis, the secretary and a player at Wisbech Town Walking Football Club is well aware of the risks.

His father died of kidney disease when he was nine, and Ben also had a kidney transplant two years ago.

At the moment, he is shielding and says he only feels safe because he lives in the rural location.

Ben said: “Covid is not going away any time soon and if it gives protection and much needed peace of mind then this research will be vital for people.”

He added: “I’m aware I am lucky.

“I am retired, living in a house with a lovely big garden in a remote location, so in lockdown I could garden, walk the dogs, run around the garden to keep fit.

“I don’t have the financial pressures of a younger man with small children, concerned not just for health but also finances.

“I am also aware that if I was a high-shielder living in a city, I would not have been so relaxed.”

Niclosamide is usually taken in tablet form to treat intestinal worms. For the clinical trial, it will be re-formulated into a nasal spray.

The trial will begin at the NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and will hopefully roll out across the UK.

It is expected to last for nine months. Scientists will recruit 1,500 patients who have not previously been infected with Covid-19.

Professor Jeremy Hughes, chair of trustees at Peterborough-based Kidney Research UK, one of the charities funding the trial, explained around 64,000 people receive dialysis treatment or have had a kidney transplant. This is enough to fill the O2 stadium three times over.

He said: “We hope this trial will reveal a way to protect these high-risk, vulnerable kidney patients now and in the future...

“It could even reveal a way to prevent Covid-19 in other vulnerable people.”

Dr Rona Smith, an honorary consultant nephrologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital who is leading the trial, added: “The recent promising news on vaccine development is exciting.

“However, alongside vaccine studies, we believe testing this drug is particularly important for people who are immunosuppressed and have kidney disease: vaccines rely on a strong immune response and do not always work when the immune system is suppressed or in patients on dialysis.

“Niclosamide may provide protection against Covid-19 without relying on the immune system mounting a response.”

Kidney patients interested in taking part in the trial should speak directly to their nephrologist.