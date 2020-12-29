Published: 3:15 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 3:19 PM December 29, 2020

Two GP practices in Wisbech and Peterborough will open their Covid-19 vaccination services this week.

The groups of health providers have worked quickly to redesign their sites and put in place safe processes to meet the tough logistical challenges of offering the vaccination.

Their teams have been contacting those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine.

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine.

Kerry Gardner, group lead nurse for Lakeside Healthcare Group who run one of the practices involved in the programme, said:

"I’m proud as a local GP that we are part of huge national effort to protect our patients against the virus.

"If you are invited to book an appointment, we would urge you to take up this opportunity. Do not call the GP practice to book as we will contact you.

"Please be assured that our GP practices will remain open for patients and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us as usual.”

GP sites providing jabs will be spread across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and more will join on a phased basis.

The latest phase of the vaccine roll-out is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs) with more practices and community pharmacies in other parts of England joining on a phased basis during December and in New Year.