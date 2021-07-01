Published: 1:14 PM July 1, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (QEH) has re-iterated that visitor restrictions remain in place. - Credit: QEH

A number of visiting restrictions at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) are to remain in place.

The hospital says it is “to keep patients, their families and staff safe”.

Under current rules, each inpatient is allowed one nominated visitor, who can visit for one hour per day.

Chief nurse Alice Webster said: “We’re doing all we can to ensure that patients spend time with their loved ones and we know how important visits are for our patients’ physical and emotional recovery.

“We were pleased to have been able to reintroduce limited visiting in April 2021 and this is under constant review with the safety of our patients, their families and Team QEH our top priority.

“We are appealing to visitors to please arrive at the time booked for their visit and no earlier or later, so that we can continue to safely facilitate visits in the fairest way for all our patients.”

Patients must also attend alone to outpatient appointments and the emergency department and acute assessment areas.

Exceptions apply to visitors accompanying a child or vulnerable patient with learning disabilities, autism or dementia, and patients who are critically ill or receiving end-of-life care.

Visiting slots can be booked directly via the ward which can be contacted through the Trust’s Switchboard on 01553 613613 on weekdays between 10.00am and midday. Slots are available throughout the day, seven days a week.

Restrictions also remain in place for maternity appointments.

Visitors are also asked not to consume food or drink during their visits, so that masks can be worn at all times.



