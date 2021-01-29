News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Queen Mary Centre to offer rapid Covid-19 tests for key workers

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:59 PM January 29, 2021   
The Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech will also host a public exhibition on the Wisbech incinerator proposals on October 2 2020. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

The Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech is one of a number of sites being set up across the county offering rapid tests to key workers and people who cannot work from home.

The testing centre launches on Thursday February 4 and the site will be open 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday. 

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council have been allocated 100,000 tests in the next six weeks, with the potential for the pilot to be extended.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “With around a third of people infected not showing any signs of the virus, it’s important that we ramp up our testing of people who are symptom-free to break the chains of transmission."

To book a test, people need to visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/rapidtesting or www.peterborough.gov.uk/rapidtesting
 

