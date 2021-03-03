Published: 3:15 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM March 3, 2021

The Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech recorded 11 positive results from 196 Covid-19 tests on February 22, one of their most successful outcomes since opening as a lateral flow testing centre. - Credit: Archant

A lateral flow test centre has recorded one of its most successful results to date.

The Queen Mary Centre (QMC) in Wisbech identified 11 positive results within 196 tests on people not carrying symptoms of Covid-19 during a day of testing on February 22.

The centre opened as a lateral flow test site on February 4 and, like other sites across Cambridgeshire, offer tests on individuals that are not showing any signs or symptoms of the virus.

A spokesperson for The Ferry Project (or Queen Mary Centre) said: “196 tests were carried out on asymptomatic people which resulted in 11 positive tests (5.6 per cent).

“A negative result means the test did not find signs of coronavirus.

“But this does not guarantee people do not have coronavirus, so they should keep following all coronavirus advice including regular hand-washing, social distancing and wearing a face-covering where recommended.”

You do not have to book a test in advance, but it is advisable and you will be dealt with more quickly if you do.

The test is free and you just need a mobile phone and ideally an email address.

The QMC site opens from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday (apart from March 18). You can find the QMC on Queens Road, Wisbech, PE13 2PE, or call 01945 581444.