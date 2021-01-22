Published: 4:51 PM January 22, 2021

A new dedicated Covid-19 patient helpline has been launched by The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

The seven day a week phone line aims to improve communication with patients, their families, and loved ones, as visiting restrictions remain in place.

It goes live on Monday, January 25 and the number will be 01553 214540; It will be manned between 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at QEH, said: “We know how difficult it is for relatives who are unable to visit their loved ones in hospital presently due to the restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19.

“We know we need to do more to improve communication and make it as easy as possible for patients’ relatives to receive timely updates and to share messages with their loved ones.

“Our new COVID-19 Patient Helpline will help us ensure we are always there for those wishing to contact us, and at a time it is most needed, and we encourage families and relatives to make contact so that they can stay in touch with their loved ones during their stay in our care.”

Relatives can also leave messages for patients, using the same number, or email pals@qehkl.nhs.uk for the trust to pass on.