Published: 3:52 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 3:53 PM December 23, 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn is urging patients to use digital devices to stay in touch with loved ones over the Christmas period. - Credit: Google Maps

A hospital has banned visitors over the Christmas period and is urging patients to stay in touch with their loved ones using digital devices.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (QEH) have said they are “not able to lift current visiting restrictions” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A hospital spokesperson said: “This [the ban on visitors] is intended to keep patients, staff and the community as safe as possible.

“However, the trust is asking its patients, their families and the public to take advantage of the many other ways to stay in touch with loved ones this Christmas.

“Patients staying in hospital this Christmas are encouraged to bring in their own personal devices so that they can stay in contact their loved ones.

“Staff on shift will also be more than happy to help patients make video calls to their families and have a number of devices on hand for use if a personal device cannot be used.”

Family and friends of patients are still able to make a single drop-off of items for loved ones in the run up to Christmas.

The hospital asks that valuable items such as jewellery, large amounts of cash and Christmas gifts are not sent in for loved ones but left at home for their return.

Drop offs can be made between 9am and 4pm weekdays, and between 1pm and 3pm on December 26 and 27. There will be no drop off service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“QEH wishes all patients, staff and members of the public a very happy Christmas and asks that we help protect each other and follow this guidance on engaging with loved ones this time of year,” the spokesperson added.