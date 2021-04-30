Published: 5:14 PM April 30, 2021

MP Steve Barclay: 'The ongoing redevelopment of North Cambs is a vital stepping stone to ensuring more services are available locally.'. - Credit: Archant

The pandemic only paused the next phase of implementing an £8m upgrade to North Cambs hospital, Wisbech.

That was the reassurance of Matthew Winn, chief executive of the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust than runs the site.

He re-iterated an assurance of the trust’s “ongoing commitment” to the redevelopment of the hospital.

Mr Winn said the trust had already delivered new premises and these have “significantly improved the patient experience and staff working environment” for musculo-skeletal, dental and community midwifery services on site.

He said the programme was temporarily paused last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but “the next major phase of the redevelopment is now underway”.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Winn said: “Together with partners, we are designing plans to deliver purpose-built accommodation within the existing outpatient and phlebotomy premises.

“These will be for children and adult outpatient services, as well as a new reception and waiting area.

“This will include an investment of £2 million this financial year with completion of this phase by June 2023.”

The chief executive added that “thereafter, the final phase of the redevelopment will include the redesign of car parking and traffic flow on site, alongside demolition of buildings that are no longer fit for purpose”.

In February, MP Steve Barclay praised the trust, saying that despite incredible pressure put on the NHS by the pandemic, he was “delighted” that phase four was going ahead.

“This involves engaging with service providers on site to create design plans for the redevelopment of the current outpatient and phlebotomy premises,” he said.

“The redeveloped premises will provide new accommodation for children and adult outpatient services, as well as a new reception and waiting area and cafeteria and is due for completion in 2023.”

He said: “I’m passionate about residents receiving routine care closer to home without having to travel to large hospitals so the ongoing redevelopment of North Cambs is a vital stepping stone to ensuring more services are available locally.”

The first phases of the project including the refurbishment of Rowan Lodge on the site, the development of the community midwifery Hub, as well as the DynamicHeath musculo-skeletal services and dental healthcare services.

He described these as “fabulous progress” that were having a positive impact on both staff and patients.