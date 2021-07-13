Published: 11:37 AM July 13, 2021

Freedom Day 2021: Steve Barclay, NE Cambs MP and Chief Secretary to the Treasury, on the Nick Ferrari programme today on LBC. - Credit: LBC

MP Steve Barclay insists a ‘Covid passport’ after July 19 will not be a legal requirement but says some places “will want to look at what measures they put in place”.

The NE Cambs MP and Chief Secretary to the Treasury was speaking on the Nick Ferrari programme today on LBC.

Mr Barclay was questioned as to why the government was leaving it to businesses to decide.

"In terms of the legal position, it's not a legal requirement to have this," he said.

The minister said the government would offer some “legal guidance” but at the end of the day it was a matter for them to decide.

It may be, said, there were businesses would want to be in a position to “bring greater comfort to those using their premises."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that nearly all legal restrictions on social contact will end on Monday.

He also warned, however, that “caution” was the right approach and that the “pandemic is not over”.

In his LBC interview Mr Barclay accepted that the disturbances ahead of the England-Italy final were “concerning”.

But he also added that he didn’t think it would get in the way of a World Cup bid.

"I think the strength of a bid is there and one shouldn't overplay an individual incident, albeit a serious one, that we need to ensure we learn from," he told LBC listeners.



