Published: 5:13 PM July 9, 2021

MP Liz Truss looking upwards at the roof of the QEH which is currently being held up by almost 200 props. The hospital was not included in a list of hospital rebuilds announced by the government in October. - Credit: QEH

South west Norfolk MP Liz Truss followed in the footsteps of former health minister Matt Hancock with a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

The hospital says it briefed the MP on the work being undertaken to improve the safety of the hospital following the allocation of £20.6m in

“I had a really helpful and productive discussion with the leadership team and also met some of the brilliant staff delivering vital health care in West Norfolk,” said Ms Truss.

“Obviously our priority is very much to secure a new build hospital in King’s Lynn and I have already raised this directly with the new Health Secretary.

“Government funding of £20 million has been made available to support the ongoing structural concerns.

MP Liz Truss looking upwards at the roof of the QEH which is currently being held up by almost 200 props. The hospital was not included in a list of hospital rebuilds announced by the government in October. - Credit: QEH

You may also want to watch:

“However, we all recognise that a long-term solution needs to be found.

“I will continue to work with the hospital, fellow MPs and councillors to make the case to Sajid Javid.”

A week ago, former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "astonished" by the state of the hospital.

He was addressing a rally attended by more than 200 people.







