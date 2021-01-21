Published: 2:48 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 2:58 PM January 21, 2021

Fay Allen (left) has been staying in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn since January 4, just before a third national lockdown was imposed. - Credit: Family/Ian Burt

A cancer patient who felt frightened after being told to go home to her husband despite catching Covid-19 is relieved the hospital overturned their decision.

Fay Allen from Wisbech has received breast cancer treatment since last September and was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn on January 4, just before lockdown.

However, the 71-year-old, who caught coronavirus earlier this week, said she had no idea why staff decided they were going to discharge her.

“I caught Covid while at hospital. I think it’s a regular thing; if someone catches Covid, they shut them out,” she said.

“Under normal circumstances with my health at the moment, I would not have thought they would send me home.”

You may also want to watch:

Fay, who is still recovering from the side effects of her chemotherapy such as diarrhoea and sickness, said she has lost four stone in four months and was due to return home today (Thursday).

However, Fay’s husband Lewis, who does not have Covid-19, has Type 2 diabetes and his wife believes if he caught the virus, his health could soon deteriorate.

Fay Allen, who caught Covid-19 while being treated for breast cancer, said she would be frightened if she had to return home to her husband any time soon. - Credit: Family

“I told them I’m not fit enough to go home; I’ve had two falls in this room recently and my husband cannot look after me. It’s just not fair on him,” she said.

“I can’t see anyone here, stuck in these four walls, no TV, radio and no visitors. I am angry because of Covid and the fact they have let it run riot in this hospital.”

After relatives spoke of their discontent to staff, Fay has managed to extend her stay in the hospital and said it was going to send her a support package while at home, including a toilet seat and a walker.

In a statement, Claire Kent, lead nurse at QEH, said: “We have spoken to Ms Allen to listen to her concerns.

"We are working to put in place alternative arrangements for the remainder of her isolation period, which would involve a short-term out of hospital placement.”

Fay has not seen her husband since January 4, and no matter when she may return home, the risk still remains.

“It doesn’t matter if I fight this, they were going to send me home anyway,” she added.

“If he gets it, he could get pneumonia and bronchitis and I don’t want to give him that.”