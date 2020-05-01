Health retailer Holland and Barrett donates ‘goodie bags’ to key workers battling coronavirus pandemic

Staff at a Fenland health retailer have shown their support for those on the coronavirus frontline by donating a range of items to NHS workers battling the pandemic.

Staff at Holland and Barrett in Wisbech have donated goodie bags to workers at the North Cambridgeshire Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eighty ‘goodie bags’ were donated by Holland and Barrett in Wisbech to staff at the town’s North Cambridgeshire Hospital containing bundles of different products, such as supplements, skin care, protein snacks and hand sanitiser.

The bags, which were donated on Tuesday (April 28), were delivered by store manager Samantha Morris, alongside colleagues Emma Shipp, Carol Hawkins and Jodie Leverett.

After receiving the gifts, one nurse shared her happiness and said how kind it was of staff to come up with the idea.

It’s not just locally that the health retailer has played a part during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they have also donated 10,000 parcels to different hospitals across the country.

A Holland and Barrett spokesperson said: “Holland and Barrett just wanted to thank the NHS heroes for all that they are doing to keep our country safe during this time.”