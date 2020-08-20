Grammar school head on a day that brought an ‘overwhelming sense of certainty, justification and joy for pupils, parents and teachers’

Head Chris Staley described his “real sense of relief, satisfaction and happiness” that GCSE results passed without incident at Wisbech Grammar School.

It followed “days of increased stress and anxiety following the publication of A-level results last week and a sense of ‘how bad might it be’ for the GCSE results today”.

He said the decision to accept centrally assessed grades derived from a huge amount of data collected from teachers as well as their “innate understanding of the pupils they teach”.

Mr Staley said: “It has resulted in an overwhelming sense of certainty, justification, and joy for pupils, parents and teachers.

“So much of 2020 has been unprecedented and the fact that today pupils have been awarded the grades they deserved has been a particular high point for me since schools were closed and lockdown began back in March.”

He said: “With the top three grades/ levels making up close to 50 per cent of all GCSEs taken, it would be an understatement to say that I am nothing short of delighted and incredibly proud of everyone associated with the results this year”.

There was an overall pass rate of 98 per cent “and there are several pupils who have now received an excellent GCSE profile to springboard them onto our sixth form”.

Mr Staley said it has been easy for those outside education and public life/ news commentators to characterise this year as being one where children have lost out on this and not done that and paint an entire picture of doom, gloom, and negativity.

He said: “My interpretation has been the opposite.

“It is important to imbue in our pupils and staff that at times of greatest challenge we need to pull together, be positive and look for the opportunities that arise (which they have done and will continue to do so) and make the most of them.

“We have seen our pupils and staff (well supported by parents) showing real resilience in the face of adversity.”

He said they had shown their ability to adapt to changing circumstances, utilise new teaching and learning methods to achieve their learning aims and overcome all obstacles thrown at them.

Mr Staley added: “Like the A ‘level cohort last week, this GCSE year group and to a wider extent the WGS school community has proved itself to be filled with ‘people who can and people who do’.”

Highlights from results

Eden Chamberlain James who achieved six grade 9’s and other fantastic results

Lucy Prior gained ten GCSE’s of grade 7 or more (seven of which were the top-grade 9’s)

Nestor Bausbacher achieved six grade 9’s and all nine GCSE’s were of grade 7 or above

Reuben Cartwright achieved five grade 9’s making this another pupil who gained all his GCSE’s at grade 7 or higher.

Both George Gowler and Luc Widdowson achieved three grade 9’s and all of their GCSE’s at grade 7 or above