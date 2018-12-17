Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

A man involved in a head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre ran away from chasing officers, police have confirmed.

The incident happened this afternoon (December 17) at around 2pm on Market Street, Whittlesey.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 20s, ran from the scene after the collision.

The man is described as white, wearing a black jacket, dark skinny jeans and trainers.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene of the incident, which involved two cars, along with ambulance and fire crews.

“The road was blocked as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle was injured, but further details are unclear.”

An eye-witness has said that both drivers “are ok” and the driver of a silver car involved has been taken to A&E.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 quoting CC-17122018-0248 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.