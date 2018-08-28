Advanced search

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

PUBLISHED: 13:57 24 December 2018

Wisbech man hospitalised and woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after incident at Hawthorne Avenue last night (Sunday December 23). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.

A 46-year-old woman from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following an incident in Hawthorne Avenue, Wisbech, last night (Sunday December 23).

A 40-year-old man, also from Wisbech, is currently in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

