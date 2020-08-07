Fenland haulier becomes a hero after ‘phenomenal’ lockdown work
PUBLISHED: 16:01 07 August 2020
A Fenland haulier has been recognised for its work throughout the coronavirus pandemic by being named as part of the national HGV Heroes initiative.
Bretts Transport Ltd. in Guyhirn was included in the scheme launched by the Road Haulage Association for its efforts during lockdown, such as delivering over 9,000 tonnes of dried pasta to retailers and charities over 12 weeks.
The scheme aims to highlight the work that road hauliers across the UK are doing across several skills, qualifications and disciplines amid the pandemic.
A spokesperson for the HGV Heroes initiative said: “Over the last four months, the whole team at Bretts Storage and Transport has been phenomenal.
“It was imperative that the handball containers were collected from port on time and that the goods were unloaded and delivered promptly in order to keep the country supplied with pasta.
“During this period, Bretts have collected over 400, 40ft containers from port and delivered over 16,000 pallets to multiple distribution points, delivering orders on time and in full with a flexible can-do attitude towards the job.”
The spokesperson added: “The entire team at Bretts has shown resilience and understood the importance of maintaining and keeping supply chains moving whilst working safely and professionally. What a group of heroes!”
Since they establised in 1933, family-run business Bretts Transport Ltd. has continued to specialise in food distribution while expanding into other areas, with revenue increasing by fifteen-fold under current managing director, Simon Brett.
