Advanced search

Fenland haulier becomes a hero after ‘phenomenal’ lockdown work

PUBLISHED: 16:01 07 August 2020

Bretts Transport Ltd. has been recognised for its work during the coronavirus pandemic by the HGV Heroes initiative. Right, MP Steve Barclay on a visit to the haulier this month. Picture: ARCHANT/FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MP

Bretts Transport Ltd. has been recognised for its work during the coronavirus pandemic by the HGV Heroes initiative. Right, MP Steve Barclay on a visit to the haulier this month. Picture: ARCHANT/FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MP

Archant

A Fenland haulier has been recognised for its work throughout the coronavirus pandemic by being named as part of the national HGV Heroes initiative.

MP Steve Barclay on a visit to Bretts Transport Ltd. earlier this month. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MPMP Steve Barclay on a visit to Bretts Transport Ltd. earlier this month. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MP

Bretts Transport Ltd. in Guyhirn was included in the scheme launched by the Road Haulage Association for its efforts during lockdown, such as delivering over 9,000 tonnes of dried pasta to retailers and charities over 12 weeks.

The scheme aims to highlight the work that road hauliers across the UK are doing across several skills, qualifications and disciplines amid the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the HGV Heroes initiative said: “Over the last four months, the whole team at Bretts Storage and Transport has been phenomenal.

“It was imperative that the handball containers were collected from port on time and that the goods were unloaded and delivered promptly in order to keep the country supplied with pasta.

MP Steve Barclay on a visit to Bretts Transport Ltd. earlier this month. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MPMP Steve Barclay on a visit to Bretts Transport Ltd. earlier this month. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MP

MORE: Truck dealership in Ely goes above and beyond for Knowles Transport in one of its busiest ever times

“During this period, Bretts have collected over 400, 40ft containers from port and delivered over 16,000 pallets to multiple distribution points, delivering orders on time and in full with a flexible can-do attitude towards the job.”

The spokesperson added: “The entire team at Bretts has shown resilience and understood the importance of maintaining and keeping supply chains moving whilst working safely and professionally. What a group of heroes!”

Since they establised in 1933, family-run business Bretts Transport Ltd. has continued to specialise in food distribution while expanding into other areas, with revenue increasing by fifteen-fold under current managing director, Simon Brett.

MP Steve Barclay on a visit to Bretts Transport Ltd. earlier this month. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MPMP Steve Barclay on a visit to Bretts Transport Ltd. earlier this month. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MP

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

47 cannabis plants worth nearly £40,000 seized from caravan at travellers site

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after 47 seven cannabis plants with a street value of almost £40,000 were seized from a caravan at a travellers site in Sandbank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICE

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland

Strong smell leads police to outdoor cannabis find

Police found 11 cannabis plants being grown outdoors while on patrol at Elloe Bank, Wisbech. Pictures: Policing Fenland

Most Read

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

47 cannabis plants worth nearly £40,000 seized from caravan at travellers site

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after 47 seven cannabis plants with a street value of almost £40,000 were seized from a caravan at a travellers site in Sandbank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICE

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland

Strong smell leads police to outdoor cannabis find

Police found 11 cannabis plants being grown outdoors while on patrol at Elloe Bank, Wisbech. Pictures: Policing Fenland

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Two Radley watches and three gold sovereigns amongst items stolen in home burglary

Do you recognise this? Jewellery worth around �1,400 was stolen from a home in Mouth Lane, Guyhirn on Monday, August 3. Picture: Cambs Cops

Fenland haulier becomes a hero after ‘phenomenal’ lockdown work

Bretts Transport Ltd. has been recognised for its work during the coronavirus pandemic by the HGV Heroes initiative. Right, MP Steve Barclay on a visit to the haulier this month. Picture: ARCHANT/FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MP

Charity team celebrates milestone anniversary by making scrubs for 34 NHS workers, baking cakes and making TikTok videos

Local charity Care Network Cambridgeshire recently celebrated its 34th anniversary and to mark this milestone staff set themselves some fun challenges involving the number ‘34’. Nicola Christy of FACT with Joanne Jackman, community navigator for Care Network Cambridgshire. Picture: JOANNE JACKMAN

Visually impaired councillor fearful of disabled people having ‘independence stolen from them’ because of coronavirus

Simon Wilkes (March West Ward). He moved to March t years ago.

From Captain Tom Moore to SpongeBob SquarePants – the weird and wonderful Emneth scarecrow competition entries

Here are some of the Emneth scarecrow competition entries you have submitted. Pictures: Submitted