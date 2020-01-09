Advanced search

Appeal following road rage incident in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 08:25 10 January 2020

The road rage incident took place near the traffic lights by the University of Hertfordshire roundabout.

The road rage incident took place near the traffic lights by the University of Hertfordshire roundabout.

Archant

A road rage incident in Hatfield, which involved a broken wing mirror after a car was kicked, has now led to police appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident took place on Sunday November 24, at around 6.45pm, and a red Honda Jazz and a white Mercedes Sprinter van that had writing on the side were involved.

The vehicles were driving on the A414 and both stopped at the traffic lights by the University of Hertfordshire roundabout.

Following a verbal altercation one of the motorists got out of his vehicle and kicked the other vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

This caused extensive damage, including a broken wing mirror, and a large dent in the side of the vehicle.

PC Jack Orchard, who is investigating, said: "Understandably, the victim has been left very shaken up by this incident.

"Not only was the suspect verbally abusive towards him, but he also caused a great deal of damage to his vehicle, which in turn left him out of pocket.

"While we are aware that some time has passed since this incident, we are hoping that if someone did happen to witness it that it would stick in their mind."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Orchard directly via email at Jack.Orchard@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report or herts.police.uk/contact, alternatively call 101 quoting reference 41/106079/19.

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

‘It is just really unacceptable’ - Wisbech estate still ‘unsafe’ with hazardous pavements one year on

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Pictured are residents on the estate last year. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

‘It is just really unacceptable’ - Wisbech estate still ‘unsafe’ with hazardous pavements one year on

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Pictured are residents on the estate last year. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

REVIEW: Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet shine in Little Women - a timely tale of female empowerment

Little Women is a timely update on the classic tale of female empowerment with a stellar cast. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Appeal following road rage incident in Hatfield

The road rage incident took place near the traffic lights by the University of Hertfordshire roundabout.

Five ‘brave’ members of staff at HMP Whitemoor in March hospitalised after officer is seriously assaulted by two prisoners

Five brave members of staff were left in need of hospital treatment after an officer at HMP Whitemoor in March was seriously assaulted by two prisoners.

County council says new scale of adult social care charges will net £3.2m over two years - but they’ve listened and dropped one proposed increase

Cllr Anna Bailey, chairwoman of the adults committee said:

‘It is just really unacceptable’ - Wisbech estate still ‘unsafe’ with hazardous pavements one year on

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Pictured are residents on the estate last year. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists