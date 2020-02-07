Gallery

Owl visit, flying display and a game of quidditch at Wisbech school's Harry Potter day

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Kinderley Primary School in Wisbech turned into Hogwarts to celebrate Harry Potter book night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER

All the children and staff were invited to dress up as a character from the famous series of books.

Fens Falconry paid a secret visit to introduce their falcon and Rambo the owl, who let the children of each class draw him.

The children were then treated to a flying display in the sunshine on the school field.

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER

Lara Gourley, from the school, said: "All of the children loved the surprises and went home with some magical memories."

Learning throughout the morning included music lessons where the children listened to the music of Harry Potter and English where they wrote timetables for Hogwarts lessons.

At lunchtime the children were sorted into the Harry Potter houses by Kinderley's very own talking sorting hat.

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER

The day finished with a game of quidditch in PE and the children went home with their own scrolls.

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER

Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER Kinderley Community Primary School in Wisbech held a Harry Potter day on Thursday February 6. The event included an owl visit. Picture: IAN CARTER