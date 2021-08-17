Published: 6:00 AM August 17, 2021

Harrison Burrows came on as a substitute and scored for Peterborough United in their 2-1 Championship win over Derby County. - Credit: PA

A 19-year-old footballer from the Fens believes there is nothing to lose as he looks to continue improving with Peterborough United in the Championship.

Harrison Burrows from Murrow near Wisbech has been making strides in the Posh first-team squad since making his debut in 2019, and is continuing to make an impact off the pitch, too.

The teenager won more plaudits after coming on as a substitute to score a stoppage time equaliser in Posh’s dramatic 2-1 win over Derby County on Saturday.

That was Harrison’s first game in the second tier of English football, and was also able to showcase his talent in front of the TV cameras.

“To still be 19 and in and around the first team now, it’s surreal, especially in the Championship,” Harrison told the Talk of the Fens podcast.

“Hopefully this season, I can do what I did last season and get a lot of games under my belt and enjoy it.”

Harrison, who had trial offers from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, may not have dreamt to have played in the Championship since signing a professional deal two years ago.

“When you go to a game as a young kid, you’re in awe of the players thinking one day, I want to be on that pitch doing what they’re doing,” he said.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson has put faith in Harrison during his time at the helm, at a club known for developing academy and non-league players.

Ferguson has been known for preparing non-league stars such as Dwight Gayle into Premier League players, something that instils confidence into Harrison.

Peterborough United supporters cheer after Harrison Burrows' stoppage time equaliser against Derby County in the Championship. - Credit: PA

“If you’ve got the ability, they’ll throw you in at the deep end and you can achieve what you want to achieve,” he said.

“You see youngsters making a move from League One or League Two to the Premier League, but they could get thrown into the under 23s and you’re a small fish in the sea.”

Despite the highs of Championship triumph, Harrison is not getting overwhelmed as tougher tests may lie in wait for Posh.

Having spoken to Harrison recently, a very humble footballer who is only looking up. Talent in abundance from the teenager, and so it proved today. #pufc https://t.co/q1xvy1E6Wd — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) August 14, 2021

He added: “You look up to the senior players and take bits of your game you want to add to yours.

“It’s then about taking that chance and if you take it, you’ll play more and it’s about doing the best you can.”

Posh host Cardiff City at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (Tuesday) before a trip to Preston on Saturday.