Former Fenland farm worker Connie Scott celebrates her 100th birthday

Former Fenland farm worker Connie Scott celebrated her 100th birthday with her close family while remaining socially distant. Picture: Submitted Archant

A former Fenland farm worker celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month, all while keeping socially distant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Connie Scott was given gifts, cake and a card from Her Majesty the Queen at her home in Burman House, Terrington St John on June 18.

Mrs Scott worked on her family farm with her late husband Horace and late son Graham in Mill Road, West Walton until 1999 when they retired.

Connie and Horace then moved into the annexe at Graham’s Bungalow at Ingleborough and spent many happy years until Horace died in 2003.

After Graham died in 2014, Connie first moved to Legg Bourke Court in Walsoken and then finally to Burman House where she has made many friends.

A family statement reads: “She is being very well looked after by all the staff, for which Connie’s family would like to give a very big thank you for keeping them all safe during the epidemic.

“Connie received many lovely cards and presents but was especially pleased to receive a card from the Queen. She was presented with a lovely cake made by Pauline which was delicious.”