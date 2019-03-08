Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hannah gets the best exam marks in the world

PUBLISHED: 13:01 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 26 March 2019

Hannah Shales with her certificate and a bottle of champagne with Wisbech Partners, Richard Meadows (left) and Keith Day (right). Picture: WHITING AND PARTNERS

Hannah Shales with her certificate and a bottle of champagne with Wisbech Partners, Richard Meadows (left) and Keith Day (right). Picture: WHITING AND PARTNERS

Archant

Hannah Shales is on top of the world after hitting the best marks out of students globally in her chartered accountancy exams.

The trainee accountant from Wisbech achieved the highest mark in the world in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants financial reporting exam, with a score of 95.

Hannah, 22, lives in central Wisbech and was educated at what is now the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

She works for independent chartered accountants, Whiting and Partners, at The Crescent in Wisbech.

Hannah said: “I was really quite surprised. I didn’t really expect to do so well.

She now faces two more exams before sitting her final chartered account qualification test.

Her achievement was rewarded with an ACCA certificate, a cash prize, and a bottle of bubbly.

Keith Day, partner at the Wisbech office of Whiting and Partners, said: “Hannah has worked extremely hard throughout her studies and we are delighted that this has been rewarded in her recent results.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Hannah gets the best exam marks in the world

Hannah Shales with her certificate and a bottle of champagne with Wisbech Partners, Richard Meadows (left) and Keith Day (right). Picture: WHITING AND PARTNERS

School football team scores a winner thanks to local care home

Wisbech care home Three Dove Court has sponsored football kits for Thomas Clarkson Academy’s Year 9 football team. Picture: JOSH MASON.

Homeless veterans in East of England to be supported by £90,000 of Government funding

Homeless veterans in East of England to be supported by £90,000 of Government funding. Picture: PA

Thieves steal tractor Ted from Witchford small holding

Ted the tractor is stolen from a small holding in Witchford. Owner Iain Clements is appealing for witnesses to get in touch woith Crimestoppers.

Touch down for rugby playing Whittlesey student who wins young citizen of the year award

Sam Missin, 17, has been recognised by Whittlesey Town Council to win the Young Citizen of the Year. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists