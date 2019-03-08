Hannah gets the best exam marks in the world

Hannah Shales with her certificate and a bottle of champagne with Wisbech Partners, Richard Meadows (left) and Keith Day (right). Picture: WHITING AND PARTNERS Archant

Hannah Shales is on top of the world after hitting the best marks out of students globally in her chartered accountancy exams.

The trainee accountant from Wisbech achieved the highest mark in the world in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants financial reporting exam, with a score of 95.

Hannah, 22, lives in central Wisbech and was educated at what is now the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

She works for independent chartered accountants, Whiting and Partners, at The Crescent in Wisbech.

Hannah said: “I was really quite surprised. I didn’t really expect to do so well.

She now faces two more exams before sitting her final chartered account qualification test.

Her achievement was rewarded with an ACCA certificate, a cash prize, and a bottle of bubbly.

Keith Day, partner at the Wisbech office of Whiting and Partners, said: “Hannah has worked extremely hard throughout her studies and we are delighted that this has been rewarded in her recent results.”