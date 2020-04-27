Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A five-year-old has been gifted a new tablet PC from a stranger after he painted and hid positivity rocks all over a Fenland village.

Logan Goodale received the gift after he and his younger brother placed their hand-painted rocks, all bearing positive messages, around Walpole St Andrew.

The boys’ mum, Nadine, says they decided the hide the messages around their home village to “put a smile on faces young and old”.

She said: “Logan and myself would like to say a massive thank you! We recently painted some rocks and hid them around the outskirts of the village.

“Logan and his brother wanted to make people smile while key workers are at work and while people are on their walks and to just generally put a smile on faces young and old.

“We then received a special message to say a special gift was left for Logan at the spot he hid his rock.

“We are completely speechless and want to thank this special person for their kindness and generosity.”

The rocks are all multi-coloured and sport messages of encouragement for those feeling uneasy during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

One large pink rock has the message “NHS Thank You”, while another says “don’t worry about a thing, because every little thing is going to be alright”.

The new computer was left with a note attached which reads: “Hi Logan, hope you like your gift. Thank you for the rock xx.”

Speaking of the kind villager, Ms Goodale added: “Logan is extremely happy and overwhelmed at your kindness.

“He has chosen out of his own kindness to give his brother his old tablet for him to play as he now has a new one and is looking forward to completing some online school work on his new one!

“We truly do live in a wonderful village.

“It’s lovely to see not only this amazing kind gesture but also lots of others I have seen around the village at these times of uncertainty and worry that everyone is facing.

“It’s lovely to see the children of walpole as well as adults are painting some beautiful rocks to keep the village is good spirits.

“We are truly grateful and again a massive thank you. We hope everyone is staying safe and keeping well.”

