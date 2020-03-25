People spotted having cars washed and valeted despite ‘Stay At Home’ warning from Government

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied Archant

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted by a hand car wash in Cambridgeshire despite a warning to ‘stay at home’ from the Government.

Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road. Picture: Google Maps Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers were spotted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road in the Fenland town this morning (March 25) following a UK ‘lockdown’ announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

One resident who snapped a driver having their silver 4x4 cleaned and valeted took to social media, calling it “unbelievable”.

They said: “Unbelievable. Hand car wash open in Chapel Road, Wisbech. People having their cars washed and valeted. Essential my a**e.”

One resident replied: “They’re [Wisbech Hand Wash] gonna get us (sic) locked down like India where you can’t even go out for food. Absolute morons.”

Another, seemingly in favour of the car wash being open, said: “Visibility is important and number plates must be visible, so it may be deemed essential.”

“There is a lot of places open that should not be but Boris needs to set things out a little bit clearer as some people are putting themselves into the category of essential jobs,” another added.

“I think only a set few should be open per town/city. Car wash scrap yards construction and them things should be shut then some shops I.e. clothes and stuff should all be limited.”

