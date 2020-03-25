Advanced search

People spotted having cars washed and valeted despite ‘Stay At Home’ warning from Government

PUBLISHED: 12:04 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 25 March 2020

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied

Archant

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted by a hand car wash in Cambridgeshire despite a warning to ‘stay at home’ from the Government.

Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road. Picture: Google MapsWisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers were spotted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road in the Fenland town this morning (March 25) following a UK ‘lockdown’ announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

One resident who snapped a driver having their silver 4x4 cleaned and valeted took to social media, calling it “unbelievable”.

They said: “Unbelievable. Hand car wash open in Chapel Road, Wisbech. People having their cars washed and valeted. Essential my a**e.”

One resident replied: “They’re [Wisbech Hand Wash] gonna get us (sic) locked down like India where you can’t even go out for food. Absolute morons.”

Another, seemingly in favour of the car wash being open, said: “Visibility is important and number plates must be visible, so it may be deemed essential.”

“There is a lot of places open that should not be but Boris needs to set things out a little bit clearer as some people are putting themselves into the category of essential jobs,” another added.

“I think only a set few should be open per town/city. Car wash scrap yards construction and them things should be shut then some shops I.e. clothes and stuff should all be limited.”

What do you think? Should all car washes remain closed despite the ‘Stay At Home’ warning from the Government? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Attended service only at petrol station in bid to stop spread of coronavirus

JS Holmes petrol station has stopped people fuelling their own cars in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

JobCentres remain open for job seekers during coronavirus outbreak

Both Wisbech and Ely JobCentres are open, but customers are advised to make claims online.

People spotted having cars washed and valeted despite ‘Stay At Home’ warning from Government

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Attended service only at petrol station in bid to stop spread of coronavirus

JS Holmes petrol station has stopped people fuelling their own cars in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

JobCentres remain open for job seekers during coronavirus outbreak

Both Wisbech and Ely JobCentres are open, but customers are advised to make claims online.

People spotted having cars washed and valeted despite ‘Stay At Home’ warning from Government

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

“I know people urgently looking for work” - Wisbech support centre urges firms looking for key workers to get in touch

The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech will offer coronavirus advice in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian. Picture: Google Maps

Teenagers taken home by police officers are being found ‘acting suspicious’ despite UK lockdown

The group of teens were taken home by police officers who found them acting in a suspicious manner in King Street, Wisbech. Picture: Cambs Cops

Warning after fraudsters target parents across the county with a free school meals scam

Cambridgeshire County Council headquaters Shire Hal. Picture: Archant

People spotted having cars washed and valeted despite ‘Stay At Home’ warning from Government

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied

Mayor James Palmer’s tribute to the ‘wonderful heroes already shining within our community’

Mayor James Palmer and his tribute to the 'wonderful heroes' within our community
Drive 24