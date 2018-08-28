Girlguiding leaders from Whittlesey recognised for 200 years of service

Long service success for Whittlesey Girl Guide leaders. Pictured is Charlotte Cook, Fiona Ward, Gerry Nicholas, Teri Mepham (back), Irene Williams, Fran Paterson, Jessica Lutkin, Lynda Wood, Kay Deplancke. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Girlguiding leaders from Whittlesey with nearly 200 years of service between them were recognised at an awards ceremony.

The awards event was held by Girlguiding Cambridgeshire West on Sunday (January 27).

County commissioner Helen-Clare Pope presented a forty year service award to Kay Deplancke, while thirty year awards went to Lynda Wood, Teri Mepham and Fran Paterson.

Twenty year awards were presented to Gerry Nicholas and Fiona Ward and a ten year award went to Charlotte Cook, district commissioner.

A special thank you award was given to Irene Williams for her service as badge secretary, Fran Paterson for supporting the new joining system, and a special thank you badge to Jessica Lutkin, who joined as a young leader and notched up 13 years unbroken service.

Girlguiding Cambridgeshire West is part of Girlguiding UK, which is the largest voluntary organisation for girls and young women in the UK.

Stretching from Peterborough in the north to St Neots in the south, members range from the newest rainbow to most experienced guider and all those in between.