Just three of the abandoned vehicles in Fenland reported to the district council via FixMyStreet website - Credit: FixMyStreet

Cars are being abandoned at the rate of almost one a day, says Fenland District Council.

A report to councillors says that in August and September last year, the council received reports of 54 vehicles having been reported to them as abandoned.

The report 51 of the vehicles were removed following contact with their registered keepers.

Council contractors removed the other three “following the use of formal powers”.

The figures were given councillors as part of an update by Cllr Peter Murphy on enforcement generally.

Cllr Murphy is portfolio holder for the environment.

On fly tipping he added: “Officers continue to attend as many fly-tipped sites across the district as possible to look through the waste to try and find out who may be responsible.

“Three fixed penalty notices have been issued during August and September for duty of care offences whereby non-licensed waste carriers have been used to dispose of waste, which has later been discovered in fly tipping.

“A further three sites are being investigated and are in the early stages with interview requests having been posted.

“This is the first stage in an investigation to ascertain any information about those involved.”

Last March, he reported, that a partnership investigation with Middle Level has resulted in a river eviction notice being served for a boat which has been moored for more than the permitted time.

He added that as part of a new Tidy Fenland Campaign, the council had begun contacting local businesses for support to control litter outside of their premises.

FixMyStreet is one of the ports of call for many to report abandoned vehicles.

In November, for example, a resident report two vans abandoned at the end of Oxfield Drive, Gorefield on the High Road.

These, said the complaint, “are a danger as it makes it impossible to turn into or out of Oxfield Drive safely and it is also a hazard due to the proximity of the school!

There is also an Audi R8 that has been parked in the car park in Oxfield Drive for weeks”

An update revealed that one of the vans remained there for some weeks “causing a danger to cars leaving and entering Oxfield Drive and also pedestrians collecting their children from Gorefield School and preschool”.

FixMyStreet can be contacted here