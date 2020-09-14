Video

Grey House Getaways staycation at Tattershall Lakes offers the perfect escape from everyday life

With staycations on the rise as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a break with Grey House Getaways on Tattershall Lakes offers the perfect escape from everyday life. There's plenty on site to keep children and parents entertained. Picture: GREY HOUSE GETAWAYS/FACEBOOK Archant

With staycations on the rise as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a break at Grey House on Tattershall Lakes offers the perfect escape from everyday life.

Thanks to its idyllic lakeside view, it’s incredibly easy to spend hours sat on the decking watching the world go by - or the ducks forming into a line - as the owners often do.

Inside the homely and cosy lodge (which is extremely modern, due it only being a year-old), there’s everything that you’ll need for your stay.

As well as a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living area (with very comfy sofas), fire place, dining table, two twin rooms and one double with its own en suite, there’s the added USP of a hot tub that’s big enough for four people built into the decking.

The owners, Wisbech couple Gary and Kay Brown, are extremely friendly and helpful, too, and even provide a welcome pack for each booking - with even something for your dog if you choose to bring them along.

Although the site itself is big enough to be classed as a village (it stretches on for what seems like forever) at Grey House it feels as though you’ve got your own peaceful area away from the hustle and bustle elsewhere on the park.

”We always wanted to have a holiday home for us and our family,” says Gary.

“And when we found a new lodge on an idyllic part of the park we knew it was for us.”

Although they only started renting the lodge out at the start of this month, they say “other owners around us have been very supportive and a great help with hints and tips on renting. Family and friends have also been a great help.”

With many weekends and weeks already booked throughout the rest of the year, they are confident that their new venture will be a success.

“We think many people are afraid to go abroad with things as they are at present, so holidays in this country are the ideal solution,” they said.

And what is it about Grey House that makes the lodge so special? “People who book to stay with us will, we hope, enjoy our lodge as much as we do,” says Kay.

“It’s such a peaceful location, although only a few minutes walk to all the amenities on the park site.

“The lodge has everything you could need - a real home from home and the hot tub is ideal to relax and enjoy the view across bullrush lake.”

Even though there’s massive jets often flying overhead (Grey House and Tattershall are located next to an airfield) you really can’t hear them at all when inside the lodge; if you’re lucky you might even spot the Lancaster circling at weekends.

Elsewhere across the site (which has plenty of signs to encourage social distancing, mask-wearing indoors and health and safety rules) there’s plenty to keep parents and children entertained.

Within seconds you’ll find a massive High Ropes climbing frame, family beach, big screen television with amphitheatre-style seating, multiple arcade rooms, waterski launch, crazy golf, children’s playground, newly-refurbished outdoor Lido swimming pool (that lights up in neon colours at night) and an indoor leisure complex that boasts several bars, restaurants, an indoor pool and splash pad.

And just to reassure readers, all these facilities are open.

For adults and those celebrating there’s a rooftop cocktail bar onsite that boasts stunning lakeside views.

Then, for those who want to explore their surroundings, the National Trust’s Tattershall Castle and village church are just around the corner. Nature-lovers, meanwhile, will enjoy the many different woodland walks around the site.

Despite there being so much around, a stay at Grey House Getaways offers the perfect balance: peace and tranquillity for couples wanting a weekend break or a fun adventure-filled staycation for families with children.

To book visit Grey House Getaways on Facebook or Instagram.

