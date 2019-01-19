Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds raised for Magpie Centre by Upwell’s Greenfinger Gardening Club

19 January, 2019 - 11:00
Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

SUPPLIED

An Upwell-based gardening club has raised more than £600 for a local charity through their fundraising activities throughout the year.

The Greenfingers Gardening Club raised a total of £650 for The Magpie Centre based in Downham Market – members presented the charity with a cheque this week (January 15).

The Magpie Centre provides therapy with more than 130 horse riding and carriage driving lessons a week for all ages and abilities and have done for more than 30 years.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We are supported by over 60 volunteers who help in lessons, with the ponies, field maintenance and fundraising.

“As a small independent charity, we are dependent on donations and volunteers from the local community who give their time in many different ways.”

The money raised by Greenfingers Gardening Club will go towards the winter feed bill for the horses at the centre.

Greenfingers welcome visitors and new members to their meetings held on the third Tuesday of the month at 7pm at Upwell Methodist Church.

For more information on The Magpie Centre, visit: www.rda-westnorfolk.org.uk

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

#includeImage($article, 225)

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Hundreds raised for Magpie Centre by Upwell’s Greenfinger Gardening Club

Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

spirit

March Year 10 pupil accepted into ‘Emerging Players Programme’ at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

George Gowler (centre), a Wisbech Grammar School cricketer from March, has joined an �emerging players� scheme in Northampton. Picture: WGS

Witchford company helps to develop software that will ‘minimise the amount of unused or wasted oxygen purchased by hospitals’

Linde’s LIV IQ smart cylinder system allows hospital staff to remotely track the current contents for example of multiple mobile oxygen cylinders (as shown here) as patients requiring oxygen therapy move around from one department to another. It also indicates how long the reserves will last – to the nearest minute
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists