Christmas break for Scorpions who are currently top of their division with a good unbeaten run - a Fenland success story

PUBLISHED: 16:56 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 18 December 2018

Under 13s Scorpions, a Fenland success story. Skaters Rink Hockey Club (The Scorpions) has been running since July 2015 Picture: JON DAY

Top of their division this Christmas are Skaters Rink Hockey Club (The Scorpions) who have been running since July 2015.

They are now being recognized as an up and coming club, and are currently top of their division and after eight games remain unbeaten in the 2018/19 season.

The club says that this could not have been done without the support of the coaches, (Harry Southgate, David Hurn) the parents, and their sponsor GMB.

“GMB continue with their support of the club and the Round Table have also donated funds to buy new equipment,” said a club spokesman.

“But we are always looking for new sponsors all the time to improve the club for everyone.”

Skaters also had several members attend trials at Soham’s Ross Peers academy to play for the county something the club is very proud of. Members also go to national training monthly run by the Great Britain’s Hockey Coach Carlos Amaral.

The Scorpions have three teams, the under 11s 13s and the seniors.

They train every Tuesday from 6pm till 7.30pm for beginners, 7:30 to 9pm junior advanced players and 9pm till 10pm for seniors, (basic skating skills required) please email skatersrhc@gmail.com.

On attending your first lesson which is free, for protection you will require shin pads, sports socks, shorts and a T-shirt. Special hockey equipment will be required as you progress, but the club recommend you try hockey for a couple of weeks before you decide to buy your own equipment; they provide hockey sticks etc for you to use at the club.

.The club says none of the above could have been achieved without the support of Skaters at Walpole Highway that are open to all members of the public seven days a week.

For a fun filled family skating experience you can call Gary Evison 01945882048 or visit the website www.skaterswisebch.co.uk

