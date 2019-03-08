Advanced search

Veterinary nursing students pledge to follow their passion at UcWA graduation

PUBLISHED: 16:47 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 07 October 2019

More than 20 veterinary nursing students pledged to "pursue their profession with integrity" as they graduated from the University Centre of West Anglia (UcWA).

The students, who had studied veterinary nursing and applied animal behaviour, took to the stage at the graduation ceremony on October 5 at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn.

As part of the ceremony, students took the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons pledge and declaration, overseen by Matthew Rendle of the Veterinary Nurses Council.

It means that they are now officially registered veterinary nurses, certified by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS).

It comes as the college received accreditation from the RCVS, so that veterinary nursing graduates who complete their degree will be fast-tracked into the profession.

Principal David Pomfret said: "The 2019 graduates achieved great success with more than 75 per cent of all completing students achieving 'good' degree outcomes.

"Our HE students have sacrificed much to achieve success, but with the support of their family, friends and ongoing support from staff they have overcome many obstacles.

"Our graduates should be extremely proud of themselves and what they have achieved."

FdSc veterinary nursing and applied animal behaviour student, Rachel Mason, won the award for overall UcWA Student of the Year for her outstanding achievements during her time at the university centre.

Rachel's tutors said: "Rachel has shown true resilience throughout the duration of her course.

"Rachel joined us as a mature student following a very successful career as a health and safety officer.

"From the outset she has been wholeheartedly committed to achieving her career change and her dream of becoming a veterinary nurse."

Rachel is currently working as a veterinary nurse at Village Vet.

Full list of graduates:

FdSc animal care and applied behaviour studies

Stephanie Jolly

FdSc veterinary nursing and applied animal behaviour

Rosalia Chieppa

Hannah Colson

Aleksandra Czyz

Pia Dodd

Shannon Flynn

Aleksandra Glabicka

Bethany King

Rachel Mason

Rosemary Palmer

Connie Payne

BSc (Hons) veterinary nursing and applied animal behaviour

Michelle Baker

Lydia Barlow

Zoe Bowers

Rebecca Charlton

Elizabeth Duff

Tilly Gladstone

Tania Kirimli

Charlotte Lee

Ffion Norris

Reidun Oxseth

Amy Pedder

Beatrice Vincent

Jessica Watson

Robyn Wheeler

