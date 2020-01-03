Advanced search

Street Pride group in Gorefield could fold after nine years unless they get more volunteers

PUBLISHED: 09:57 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 03 January 2020

Gorefield Street Pride group with a New Year appeal for more volunteers to help prevent it from disbanding after nine years. Picture: FDC

A small community group which makes a big difference to a Fenland village has made a New Year appeal for more volunteers to help prevent the group from disbanding.

Gorefield Street Pride group is at risk of folding after nine years unless more residents step forward to keep it going.

Chairman John Timms, who is stepping down from the role, hopes new recruits will show their support by attending the group's annual general meeting on Saturday, January 18.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Street Pride family, and am proud of everything we have achieved in the village. But the time has come for me to step down," he said.

"Unfortunately with only a few members left, the group may have to disband unless new members join. All too often we don't appreciate what we've got until it's gone, and I'd hate for that to happen here."

Councillor Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for the Environment at Fenland District Council, which co-ordinates the district's 17 Street Pride groups, said: "The work that Street Pride groups undertake within their communities is valued by the council and the people living in those communities alike.

"It would be such a shame if the Gorefield group had to fold.

"We will be supporting the group and working with them to find new volunteers, and would encourage residents to get in touch to see how they can get involved.

"What better time, therefore, to help make big improvements to the environment on your doorstep?

The group carries out regular litter picks and plants a number of borders and barrels around the village.

Members also trim hedgerows, clean road signs and maintain a willow tunnel.

The group is holding its Annual General Meeting at Gorefield Community Hall on Saturday, January 18, at 10am, when a new chairman, treasurer and secretary will be elected.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group or would like more information can contact Rebecca Robinett, Fenland District Council's Street Pride co-ordinator, on 01354 654321 or email: rrobinett@fenland.gov.uk

